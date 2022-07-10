OLEAN — More than 150 marched downtown Saturday for nationwide abortion rights, the third weekend in a row that activists across the country have taken to the streets after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade.
Gathering for a rally in Lincoln Park, speakers expressed their frustrations and anger over the rollback of federal abortion rights after nearly five decades.
Carrying signs with messages such as “My Body, My Choice” and “Reproduction Rights Are Human Rights” and chanting slogans, the crowd peacefully made their way up North Barry Street to Hamilton Street before making their way up North Union Street and back to the park.
“I want to thank every one of you for joining me today as we unify as a community to show our city just how important this issue is,” said co-organizer Cayla Westfall. “This is a decision that not only affects the right to an abortion but reproductive rights at large, safety, health and potentially be a domino effect to many other changes specifically affecting women, children, our POC and LGBT communities.”
Westfall said she marched Saturday for countless people and their rights, including the birth mother who gave her up for adoption, the friend who had a full-term miscarriage, rape victims forced to carry their attackers’ children, those at risk to harm from unsafe abortions and anyone who didn’t want to be pregnant and shouldn’t be forced to.
“Today, I’m done acting like a lady and I’m marching for change,” she added.
Quoting a friend, co-organizer Leo Wolters Tejera said people can disagree about what they choose to order at a restaurant but they can’t disagree that everyone gets to eat, and the same goes for healthcare rights which include abortions. He said the United States can’t be considered “pro-life” when the systems in place lead to so many preventable deaths and put the country’s health and safety statistics far behind dozens of other nations, especially for women, minorities and LGBTQ+ individuals.
“This is why we march. This is why we reach across all kinds of demographic lines to stand together, and this is why we protest,” Wolters Tejera said. “There is no freedom for one unless there is freedom for all, and we will no longer tolerate exclusivism, fanaticism and archaic patriarchal norms to govern our bodies.”
Speaker Mayva Sturzenbecker shared her story of losing a baby she and her then-partner wanted. She said at a 12-week appointment the doctors did not detect a heartbeat, and at a 14-week appointment the ultrasound showed the fetus had stopped growing. After receiving a dilation and curettage procedure, Sturzenbecker noticed that “abortion” was used on the paperwork.
“The nurse saw my reaction, touched my shoulder and said, ‘Don’t worry, that’s how they’re all coded,’” she said. “It didn’t matter that I wanted this baby. It didn’t matter that I was grieving. What I had was an abortion, medically and legally. Abortions are healthcare.”
Sturzenbecker is a mother now and is expecting another child soon. CDC data shows 60% of women seeking abortions are already mothers. She said with no universal healthcare and no guaranteed paid maternity leave, not every pregnancy ends with a healthy baby ready to be taken care of.
“What I went through was traumatizing. If I wanted, at any point, to electively choose to not go through that again, I should be allowed that right,” she said.
Speaker Tracee Howell, a former Olean resident currently living in Bradford, Pa., shared her concerns about the number of proposed bills in Pennsylvania that are anti-abortion and anti-LGBT. She said the seeds of the GOP’s plan to stack the Supreme Court and turn over the various rights granted in past decades were planted in the 1980s, but the issues are deeper than abortion alone.
“We cannot stand to allow the government to legislate the human body. It was simply abortion that created that realization in the Supreme Court at the time,” she said. “The ‘Extreme Court’ has just taken away our constitutional guarantee to privacy.”
Howell said overturning Roe v. Wade opens the door for no protection or guarantee that anybody has control over themselves. She encouraged everyone to vote and encourage friends and family members to vote, stressing that it’s not only about abortion but individual privacy.
“Roe is just the tip of the iceberg. Anything involving marital bed, anything involving LGBT rights,” she said. “That’s why people are worried because they’re all rooted in the right to privacy.”
On the march, Hannah Krull led the way with chants while Brian Lothridge and Suzanne Flierl Krull served as safety marshals.