OLEAN — Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported by Cattaraugus County Health Department on Thursday.
Nine of the new cases were people who were vaccinated and six were unvaccinated. Another four positive results were reported by individuals using an at-home COVID-19 test kit, a count that has risen to 1,439.
After a lengthy downward trend as the omicron variant began to wane over the past six weeks, cases per day appear to have plateaued in the teens.
Health department staff is gearing up for a second round of COVID-19 booster shots starting Saturday at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College.
Eligible residents may register for a second booster on the health department website at https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the health department’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
The clinic starts at 10 a.m. Appointments are encouraged, although some walk-in slots will be available.
Meanwhile, patients and visitors at Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center are reminded that masks are still required at all times inside the hospitals and hospitals’ buildings, including outpatient visits, regardless of vaccination status.
“We realize most people have become complacent now that most mask mandates have been lifted,” said Dr. Jill Owens, chief medical officer of OGH and BRMC. “However, COVID is unfortunately still with us and since we care for COVID and non-COVID patients alike, our mask requirements are in place to protect our patients, staff and community.”
The masking policy is especially important for vulnerable patients, those on chemotherapy and with other immune system issues, who won’t do as well if they are exposed and contract COVID, Owens said.
“We really do appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we strive to keep our communities safe,” she added.
There have been 91 new cases in Cattaraugus County in the first week of April after 411 cases in March, 1,161 cases in February and 4,739 cases in the record month of January.
The southeast part of the county, where 46% of the cases have occurred, has reported 25 new cases this month for a total of 8,364.
The southwest had 24 new cases for a total of 3,623, the northeast had 20 new cases for a total of 3,607 and the northwest had seven cases for 2,605.
Women represent 9,538 of the total 18,214 cases the county has reported since March 2020 and 8,676 of the cases were men.
The county’s seven-day average positivity through April 4 was 2.71%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker. In the last seven day, 1,067 tests were administered.
The CDC reports 47,426 residents have had at least one dose of vaccine, 42,731 are fully vaccinated and 21,909 have had a booster dose. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 51% had had a booster.