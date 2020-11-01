Cattaraugus County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, while Allegany County reported 31 new cases since Friday.
In the Cattaraugus County Health Department’s COVID-19 update on Sunday, officials reported four new cases — a woman from the southeast part of the county who travels to Bradford, Pa., for work in a healthcare facility, a young female resident of the northeast part of the county and two men from the northeast and northwest part of the county, respectively.
None of the four residents reported any known contact with another person who was positive for the virus.
The four new positive cases pushed the county’s total to 486 since the outset of the pandemic in the spring. The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 106 as there have been 362 residents who have recovered. Eighteen county residents have died from COVID-19.
Of 11 new cases reported in Cattaraugus County on Saturday, nine are residents of the southeast part of the county — seven women and three men. All but two of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 reported being in direct contact with another person who was infected with the virus.
One man reported having recently attended an event in Bradford, Pa., while a woman reported no travel and no known contact with someone positive for COVID-19.
Of the two other new cases, one is a young girl who lives in the northwest part of the county — her family reported she had direct contact with someone positive for the virus. The other case is a woman living in the southwest part of the county who reported no travel and no known contact with someone positive for COVID-19.
In Allegany County, two cases were reported Saturday — the lowest figure reported in daily updates in several days — but 21 new cases were reported Sunday.
There have been 390 total confirmed cases in the county since March, with 281 recoveries and nine deaths reported to the county’s health department. A total of 608 residents were reported Sunday to be in isolation/quarantine.
For the second straight day, the Western New York region registered the highest positivity rate, 2.6%, for COVID-19 testing on Saturday. Finger Lakes was 2.4% on Saturday, while Mid-Hudson, which has been at or near the highest rate for weeks, was at 2.3%.
Governor Andrew Cuomo noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s micro-cluster strategy was 3.10% on Saturday, while outside the focus zone areas it was 1.36%. Within the focus areas, 13,283 test results were reported Saturday, yielding 412 positives. In the remainder of the state, 135,652 test results were reported, yielding 1,843 positives.
Across New York, 17 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the confirmed total to 25,824.
There were 1,125 (+4) patient hospitalizations on Saturday, with 134 patients newly admitted. There were 259 (+11) patients in ICUs, with 117 (-5) intubated.