Cattaraugus County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as the county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus held steady at 3%.
County health officials reported that there were 200 active cases on Saturday, with 17 residents hospitalized with the virus. There were 719 residents in quarantine because of confirmed or suspected exposure to the coronavirus, while there were 71 residents in travel quarantine.
There have been 4,347 total cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County since the beginning of the pandemic, while there have been 4,059 recoveries and 86 total deaths due to the virus.
Allegany County did not update its coronavirus public information dashboard on Saturday. County health officials reported 15 new cases on Friday, while the county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 0.3% on Friday.