The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
There were no COVID-19 updates from the county on Sunday due to the Easter holiday.
There were 182 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, with 790 quarantined contacts and 76 quarantined travelers. The seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3%.
There have been 4,850 total COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County over the past year, with 4,576 recoveries. There have been 92 total deaths — the latest two were reported on Friday.
In Western New York, the region’s seven-day average for positivity in testing of the virus has surged to 4.44% as of Saturday — more than double what the rate was three weeks ago. Erie County alone recorded 476 new cases on Saturday, while Niagara County saw 100 new cases, according to the state’s data.
Only the Mid-Hudson region, at 4.78%, had a higher rate for positive tests among New York state’s 10 regions. Long Island was at 4.4% and New York City was at 4.26%.
”New York was hit earliest and hardest by the pandemic, and the people of this state got through it by being smart and following the facts and the science,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release Sunday. “With the new variants, we know there is more work to do to keep everyone safe: wear masks, socially distance and follow the health guidelines.”
About one out of every three state residents has received at least one dose of vaccine, and one in five is fully vaccinated.
New York reported 59 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 40,756 since the pandemic began.
There were 4,373 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of Saturday; 882 of them were in intensive care.