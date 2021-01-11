Allegany County health officials reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — a relatively low figure when compared to the past few days — while the county continued its state of emergency for another month.
The new cases increases the county’s total to 2,211 since the pandemic began in March. There were nearly 100 cases reported over this past weekend. There have been 1,952 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths of county residents — although there has not been a new death reported since Christmas weekend.
There were 855 Allegany County residents in quarantine on Monday, a drop from the 898 that were reported on Sunday.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 12.7%, according to data listed by the state Department of Health on Monday. That’s up from 12% on Saturday and from 11% on Friday.
Curt Crandall, chairman of the Allegany County Board of Legislators, announced the continuation of the the state of emergency through the next 30 days. Continuing the declaration of an emergency is a procedural move to ensure the county can keep measures in place to combat spread of the coronavirus, while also making the county eligible for any assistance it might receive through the state.
Meanwhile, the county’s health department said Monday that its two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for this week are full. The department will release new links for additional vaccination clinics when it receives additional vaccine from the New York COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
“Please wait for the links for additional vaccination clinics,” the department said in a press release. “Please register online when these links open. Due to the number of calls the ACDOH has been receiving, we will not be able to return your call.”
The department said if you have difficulty registering online, call its office at (585) 268-9250.
“At this time, if no registration links are up, we do not have vaccine,” the department said.
STATEWIDE UPDATE
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by more than 160 on Sunday after declining for several days,
A total of 8,645 people were in New York hospitals with the coronavirus on Sunday, up 161. Hospitalizations had declined most days since reaching 8,665 on Jan. 5. The number of people in the state’s hospitals is still far below the peak of over 18,000 reached in April, but those hospitalizations were more concentrated, particularly in the downstate area.
The number of people in intensive care units declined 10 to 1,426 and 891 were intubated, down one.
Cuomo has said he’ll order a shutdown, including the closure of all nonessential businesses, in any area where projections show hospitals will reach 90% of their maximum capacity within three weeks.
Another 170 people in New York died due to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 31,841.
New York confirmed 13,714 new cases of the virus yesterday. The state set several record highs for new cases in the last week, but has also been conducting large numbers of tests, with another 203,904 performed Sunday.
The state has now had 1,140,156 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 6.72% on Sunday. That’s down from earlier this month when the positive rate reached over 8% at one point.
The seven-day average of the statewide positive rate is also down. It was 7.25% on Sunday, down from 7.7% on Friday.
In Western New York, the testing rate was down to 8.05% on Sunday, down from 8.45% on Saturday and 8.61% on Friday.
IN PENNSYLVANIA
McKean County’s positivity rate decreased from 17.9% to 16.6% for the first week of the new year, and Potter County’s decreased from 19.7% to 16.1%.