OLEAN — The region’s longest yard sale is back again this weekend.
The 43-mile Route 16 Yard Sales and BBQ is set for Saturday and Sunday, organizers said, with thousands of shoppers expected, especially with sunny but brisk weather in the forecast.
This year could prove particularly fruitful for bargain hunters due to the economy and residents taking the spring and summer stuck at home to clean house.
The tourism website, www.enchantedmountains.com, is still accepting sales to be listed. Those interested in getting listed may also contact the organizing Route 16 Corridor Community Partnership at 378-4697.
And while the official list of sales may be in the dozens, hundreds of households are expected to put out signs.
The participating communities are Knapp Creek, Town of Olean, City of Olean, Hinsdale, Maplehurst, Ischua, Franklinville, Machias, Delevan, and Yorkshire. Sales occasionally pop up north of the county line in Erie County, as well.
Starting from the south and heading north, sites for community sales — for those looking to sell, but not living on the route — include Trappers Chicken BBQ, Swimwear to Go, Hinsdale American Legion (sponsored by the Legion Riders Group), Main Street Park in Hinsdale, and across from the Franklinville Fire Department.
Sales officially run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but early birds and late bloomer sales are common and at the discretion of sellers.
Officials have urged safety for visitors over the years, and even more so due to the pandemic.
Due to increased stop-and-go traffic along the corridor, organizers recommend participants and other drivers exercise caution and be on the lookout for pedestrians, quickly-stopping cars and other potential hazards.
The event was one of the few to be relatively unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns, allowing it to continue in 2020 and 2021 due to loosening restrictions.