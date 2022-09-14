Route 16 yard sales

Bargain hunters look through household items during a previous Route 16 yard sale event.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — The region’s longest yard sale is back again this weekend.

The 43-mile Route 16 Yard Sales and BBQ is set for Saturday and Sunday, organizers said, with thousands of shoppers expected, especially with sunny but brisk weather in the forecast.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social