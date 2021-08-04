OLEAN — Registration has been extended through Monday evening for the return of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to the city.
Around 125 teams had signed up by the original Aug. 2 deadline, Yanetsko said, with 149 having signed up as of Wednesday afternoon to participate in the Aug. 20-22 tournament to be held on Delaware Avenue.
“Everybody waits until the last second,” Yanetsko said, noting the tournament typically extends registration each year to allow late-comers or weather report watchers to sign up.
In 2019, the tournament drew 192 teams and more than 6,000 spectators from a 100-mile radius, Yanetsko said, and similar numbers are expected this year. No tournament was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We pulled the plug mid-April,” she said, with local committee officials declining to push the tournament to a later date last year. “We didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Entry deadline for teams interested in this year’s tournament are 11:59 p.m. Monday for applications that are submitted online for internet entries, or by 3 p.m. Friday at the Chamber office on North Union Street. To register online, go to www.macker.com. The entry fee must accompany the team application and be paid by credit card. The entry fee for four player teams is $140. Offline applications with check payment can be brought to the Chamber.
The tournament will take place on Delaware and North Barry Street. The tournament, based on basketball played in driveways throughout the U.S., will include players who have no experience to those who have played college and semi-professional basketball.
Primarily based on their age and level of experience, players will be placed in divisions where they will be most evenly matched. Depending on the number of teams placed in a specific division, players and the teams they’re on will be playing for first- and second- and third trophies. Also teams that finish last in their divisions could receive “Toilet bowl” trophies.
Yanetsko said volunteers — including scorekeepers, hospitality helpers, referees, setup and teardown helpers, etc. — are still being sought to help run the tournament.
To volunteer or for more information, contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or info@oleanny.com.
THE CHAMBER HAS scheduled Friday, Aug. 20, as the Paul Brown Chevy Friday FunFest. A part of the FunFest will be the Sponsors Tournament — open to all sponsors who would like to participate in a mini basketball tourney modeled on the Macker.
The four-player teams must be made up of employees or spouses and children of employees, and consist of at least two females. The mini tournament is played to 8, win by 2, or 12 minutes whichever comes first.
Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m.
Registration for the Saturday/Sunday Gus Macker will begin on Aug. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. outside the Covered Wagon garage at North Barry and Delaware. For more information or to register a team, call the Macker Headquarters, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office, at 372-4433 by Aug. 15.
The major sponsors of this year’s tournament are the 46 corporate partners of the Chamber. They fronted the $10,000 franchise fee to bring the tourney to town.