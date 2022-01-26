State officials reported another death related to COVID-19 among Allegany County residents on Wednesday.
State Department of Health officials reported one death among county residents in a state-licensed facility, bringing the total to date to 141. The death also occurred at a facility inside the county’s borders, bringing the total to date to 86.
State officials generally only report fatalities at state-licensed facilities, while county health officials only report deaths occurring inside the county’s borders — and typically with a delay of several days compared to state figures. To date, county officials report 90 deaths.
County health officials reported Wednesday morning that 85 cases were recorded Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 9,222. State officials, which do not track reported at-home test results, indicated Wednesday that 43 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s reported tally to 8,160.
The state Department of Health reported that Jones Memorial Hospital in Olean had three of 28 beds available on Tuesday, an 11% vacancy rate. Over the past seven days, the hospital has reported an average of 16% vacancy. On Tuesday, three of six ICU beds were vacant.
State Department of Health officials reported 49.1% of county residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 79.9% of New Yorkers as a whole. Also reported was a rate of 56.5% of adults in Allegany County with at least one dose, compared to 90.7% of New Yorkers. Among county residents, 45.4% have received a completed vaccine series, compared to 71.5% of all New Yorkers.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported Wednesday that a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held through February.
Clinics will be held on Friday, as well as Feb. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 22, 23 and 26. To find and register for a clinic, visit www.alleganyco.com or www.vaccinefinder.org. Those seeking vaccines are also encouraged to contact their local pharmacy or health care provider.
Clinics will offer different vaccines, as well as booster doses, depending on the day and availability. The Pfizer vaccine has been granted authorization for youth as young as five years old, with all vaccines available for those age 18 and over.
All vaccines are free at the county clinics, officials said, and insurance will only be billed an administrative fee. Bring insurance cards and photo IDs to the clinic.
For more help, call (585) 268-9250.