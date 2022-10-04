Industrial Maintenance Technician Program

Graduates of the Industrial Maintenance Technician Program stand with their certificates during a ceremony held Friday at the Olean Manufacturing Technology Institute.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Workforce Development held a graduation ceremony Friday at the Olean Manufacturing Technology Institute for 14 students who completed the Industrial Maintenance Technician program.

The graduates are Nathan Braeges, Jon Cook, Kristopher Cook, Richard Farr, Donluray Gleason, Lance Grantier, Corey Howard, Anthony Logue, Edward Maine, Aaron McKinsey, Niko Messina, Tanner Papasergi, Mark Stromecki Jr. and William VanEtten.

 

