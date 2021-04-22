OLEAN — Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cattaraugus County on Thursday.
Eleven of the new cases were women and three were men. There have now been a total of 5,321 COVID-19 cases involving county residents.
The daily positivity rate was 3.1%. The seven day rolling average was 4%, while the 14-day average was 3.9%.
Health department staff are now following 204 active cases and 522 in contact quarantine. There are now 20 people hospitalized. There have been 96 deaths from COVID-19. There have been 4,926 people who have recovered.
The health department said 19,035 people or 24.8% of county residents have completed their vaccine series and 24,093 or 32.4% have had at least one dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.