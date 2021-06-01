OSWAYO — The 13th annual LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve Benefit Motorcycle Run and Open House fundraiser will include many activities for the entire family.
The event kicks off June 11 with vendor and primitive camping set up with vendor spaces still available at for $25. Events include:
- 5 p.m. — Meet and greet with the wounded warriors.
- 5:15 p.m. — Barbershop Quartet.
- 5:30 p.m. — Opening ceremony and dinner, $10.
- 6 p.m. — Comedy act.
- 7 p.m. — live auction featuring art, weapons, knives and more. Credit cards accepted.
On June 12, a new fundraiser, "Show off your best gun," so bring it! Events include:
- 7 to 11 a.m. — Continental breakfast at LEEK preserve. Additional vendors can set up at this time.
- 9 to 11 a.m. — Youth turkey shoot, $5 entry fee, cash prizes, must be accompanied by parent.
- 9 to 11 a.m. — For marksmen, AR Golf Shoot. Registration for Bradford ABATE led 100-mile motorcycle ride. $15 entry fee for driver, $10 passenger. will be held from 9am-11am. $500 in prizes
- Noon — Open car show, $25 entry fee.
- 12:30 p.m. — Ceremony for Wall of Heroes Inductees.
- 12:30 - 4 p.m. — DJ music and hang out with the warriors.
- 1 to 3 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament.
- 1 to 4 p.m. — Family fishing derby and horseback riding.
- 6 to 9 p.m. — Live music.
Motorcycle riders must return by 4 p.m., when a guest speaker and prizes will be awarded. 50/50 raffles and silent auction drawings. Live music concludes the days events from 6-9pm.
On June 13, at
- 9 a.m. Sunday sunrise service
- 9:45 a.m. Breakfast
Please try to attend this meaningful annual event which helps to fund equipment and various outdoor and hunting activities for wounded veterans.
If you would like to donate money, an item for the auction, or would like to volunteer to help, contact Ed Fisher at (410) 322-4610 or 278LEEK@gmail.com.