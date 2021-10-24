Health officials reported the 135th COVID-19 death in Cattaraugus County as well as 45 new cases over the weekend.
The county health department reported Saturday that an 80-year-old man died due to COVID-related complications. The health department did not indicate whether the deceased was vaccinated for COVID-19.
The department also reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 31 new cases Sunday as Cattaraugus County closes in on 8,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 311 active cases involving county residents as of Sunday, while 36 residents were hospitalized and 592 were in contact quarantine. The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing was 8.4%.
The county’s vaccination rate remains low compared to most other counties in New York state — 49.3% of residents have at least one dose of a vaccine, while 46.7% have received their full series of two doses.
In Allegany County, there were 21 new positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday, as reported by the state Department of Health. The county’s seven-day rate of positivity in testing was 6.7% as of Saturday.
Across New York state, in which nearly 84% of residents 18 and older are vaccinated, the seven-day average for positivity in testing was 2.12% on Saturday.
Patient hospitalizations remained over 2,000 at 2,007, but that number was down 41 from Friday. There were 453 patients in ICUs across the state on Saturday, down slightly from the day before, and there were 32 reported deaths, increasing the total number of deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 57,617.