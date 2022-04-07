OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Nine of the people were vaccinated and four were unvaccinated.
There have now been 18,199 cases over the past two years of the pandemic. Health officials report 61 active cases in the county.
In the first six days of April, the county reported 76 new cases. There were 411 cases in March,161 in February and a record 4,739 in January.
So far in April there have been 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the southeast part of the county. There have been a total of 8,364 cases in this part of the county.
There have been 24 new cases in the southwest where the total stands at 3,623, 20 in the northeast where there are now 3,607 total cases and seven in the northwest where there have been 2,605 cases.
There have now been 9,529 women diagnosed with the coronavirus and 8,760 men.
A second COVID-19 booster shot will be administered to eligible residents at a clinic Saturday at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department is registering people for the clinic on their website at https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the health department’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
The clinic starts at 10 a.m. Appointments are encouraged, although a few walk-in slots will be available.