Allegany County health officials reported only 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the number of residents in quarantine was 636, down from 689 the day before.
As of Monday, there were 2,522 total coronavirus cases in the county since March, with 135 active cases. There have been 2,334 recoveries and 53 deaths in the county, although there hasn’t been a death due to COVID-19 recorded since December.
In nearby Pennsylvania, there were 19 new cases of COVID-19 in McKean County for a total of 2,568. There have been a total of 54 deaths.
In Potter County, there were six new cases for a total of 805; there have been 18 deaths. In Cameron County, there was one new case for 229; there have been seven deaths.