CUBA — The hunting and fishing adventures of local students and teachers are back on the air.
The latest season of “CRCS Outdoors,” featuring Cuba-Rushford Central School students, staff, and the public airs at 6 o’clock Friday nights on the Pursuit Channel. New episodes are shown on Dish Channel 393 and DirecTV Channel 604, and older episodes are available on the CRCS Outdoors YouTube channel.
Outdoors instructor Scott Jordan, who teaches the Fisheries and Wildlife Technology classes at Cuba-Rushford, said it’s tough to count exactly how many students participated over the past year because they do so many different trips across the country and around the globe. Many students have been part of the group’s outings for multiple years.
“And some of them are really good on TV, so we love having them,” Jordan added.
Youth turkey hunt season, usually held in April, kicks off the months of filming for the show, as it did in 2022 and this year. In addition to the local turkey hunts, Jordan said they also took a trip to Nebraska for turkeys.
“It starts from there and then we film all the way until December, and then we start editing,” he explained.
Following turkey season, the group traveled to Lake Ontario for lake trout and salmon fishing. Students also ventured abroad to Cabo for marlin fishing and to New Zealand for hunting at Leithen Valley. In the fall, they were back in New York, in Pennsylvania and back out to Nebraska for deer hunts.
This season’s highlight was the two-week trip to Kimberley, South Africa in August 2022 when students had the opportunity to work with and dart white rhinoceroses at the Rockwood Rhino Conservation as well as hunt plains game afterward.
“The Africa trip was a first. We’ve been part of a darting program before, but we darted 24 rhinos on this trip,” Jordan said. “And this was all for conservation, to microchip them, and all to help prevent those animals from being poached.”
The students who go on these trips aren’t only in front of the camera talking about the animals but behind the scenes as well, helping to film and edit the finished episodes.
Over the years, Jordan said many students have pursued careers in either biology/conservation with multiple students working in the field today in 13 states. After working with the rhinos on the Africa trip, two students are studying to be wildlife biologists, one at SUNY Cobleskill and the other at Houghton University.
Although traveling for specific outings was difficult during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent trips were closer to normal. Jordan said they still had difficulty getting into New Zealand in 2022.
“We didn’t know until close to the last minute if we’d even be able to go,” he said. “The kids that went on that trip weren’t able to hunt red deer for the two years prior, but on this trip, they shot some monsters.”
Thankfully for the younger students, they will have plenty of opportunities. Jordan said they’re already planning trips back to Nebraska, Cabo, New Zealand, Alaska and South Africa this year in addition to a lot of the local deer and turkey hunts.
After more than a decade of filming and producing episodes, Jordan said they’re all very proud of the show. He added the show is sponsored nationally by Olean’s KA-BAR Knives, Inc.
If anyone is interested in participating in these trips, especially as CRCS still has openings for students and adults to travel to South Africa in August 2023, contact Jordan at (585) 808-3768 or email sjordan@mycrcs.org.