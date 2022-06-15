OLEAN — Runners and walkers looking for a fun outlet are encouraged to take part in the 12th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge Run/Walk.
The event will be held June 23 at the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College. Challenge hosts are the Olean High School Sports Boosters and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, which invite all organizations, businesses and companies to participate in this wellness event.
The event was created by GOACC with the goal of promoting team-building, fitness and friendly competition.
“The Corporate Challenge allows local businesses to compete in a participative and competitive basis, while promoting fitness and corporate camaraderie,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC member outreach associate.
Registrations made by the end of business today ensure participants will receive their complementary promotional item and event shirt, while those registering after today may not due to availability and printer scheduling. Registration is $20 before and after the deadline, and participants will receive refreshments at the finish line.
The challenge has individual and team awards: Fastest CEO, Fastest Man, and Fastest Woman; and community teams and corporate team awards.
“The routes will be different then in the past – we have changed it up the last two years due to construction going on in certain sections of town – but we are back to the east end of Olean,” reported Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko.
The running route will start at the top of Delaware Avenue at North Union Street, turning left on North Barry Street, to Main Street. At Olean General Hospital, runners will take a right onto Center Street, right to Fourth Avenue, then School Street, to Fifth Avenue, then right onto Prospect Avenue. The route continues up Prospect (slight incline) right onto Alder Street, left onto East Spring Street, right onto Queen Street, cross over Seneca Avenue, right onto Bishop Street, left onto Davis Street, right onto Garden Avenue (caution – this is one way the opposite way you are running), cross over Front Street into the Olean Rec Center parking lot. Runners will run through War Veterans Park, take a right onto East Avenue, right onto the Allegheny River Valley Trail, and into the back of the college campus.
The walking route will start at the JCC arches, go to Laurens Street, take a left onto North Fourth Street, left onto Washington Street. At the corner of North 10th, walkers will take a left and continue to West State Street. They will take a left and continue on West State Street, crossing by the Olean Post Office to get to East State Street, cross at North Barry Street and proceed on sidewalks along East State to North Clinton into the back of the campus parking lot.
Sponsors for the challenge include event sponsor — Highmark BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York; timing sponsor – Eden Heights of Olean, The Pop 101.5 / 7 Mountains Media, Sanzo Beverages, refreshment sponsors – Wright Realty, Olean Medical Group and Seneca Allegany Casino. From small companies to large corporations, the event will promote health, wellness and fitness among companies and their employees, families and individuals.
For more information or registration details, please call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or by email events@oleanny.com.