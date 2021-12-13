BELMONT — Another 127 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend in Allegany County, while two more have died.
On Monday, the Allegany County Department of Health reported 127 new cases since Friday, bringing the total to date to 6,732. Two deaths were also reported since Thursday, bringing the total to 126.
To date, 6,402 recoveries have been reported.
Since county officials hosted a press briefing on Wednesday calling for residents to get vaccinated, avoid large gatherings, wear masks, wash their hands and stay home when sick, 286 new cases have been reported. For the last week, 309 new cases have been reported.
Officials reported 699 active quarantines or isolations.
County officials reported 677 breakthrough cases among those with full vaccine series, with 87 in the last week — or 28% of all new COVID-19 cases.
COUNTY RESIDENTS WITH VACCINES continue to make up a minority of county residents, the state Department of Health reported.
The state reported Monday that 46.2% of county residents have at least one dose — up from 45.8% a week ago — including 53.5% of adults. Residents with a completed vaccine series make up 42.5% of the county’s population.
All three figures remain the lowest in the state. By comparison, 75.4% of state residents have at least one dose, including 86.8% of adults. Those with a full vaccine series make up 67.9% of state residents, including 79% of adults. Five counties have more than 80% of the population with at least one dose, while almost 20 have broken 70%.