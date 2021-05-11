OLEAN — There were 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department, while Allegany County reported nine new cases.
In Cattaraugus County, there have now been 5,543 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus since the first case was confirmed March 16, 2020.
Six of the new COVID-19 cases were women, who now account for 2,957 of the total cases and six were men, who have a total of 2,586 cases.
The new cases represent a 4.4% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average is 3.2% and the 14-day average is 3.4%.
The statewide positivity Tuesday was 1.5% and the seven-day rolling average was 1.3%, the lowest since Oct. 24, 2020.
Six of the new cases were from the northeast part of the county, where there have now been 1,048 cases.
The southeast part of the county ahad four new cases for a total of 2,988. The northeast had one new case for a total of 666 cases and the southwest also had one new case for a total of 841.
The health department is following 156 active coronavirus cases and 743 in contact quarantine. There were 15 residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said there are now 23,114 people who have completed their vaccine series. There are 27,154 people with at least one dose of the vaccine.
Watkins said that means 44.9% of the 18 and 0lder population has at least one vaccine dose and 35.3% of the entire population.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
In Allegany County, along with the nine new cases, there were 263 residents in quarantine. There have been a total of 3,434 cases in the county since spring of 2020, with 3,326 recoveries and a total of 84 deaths of county residents.
A total of 5,572 Allegany County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,324 have received a series of doses.