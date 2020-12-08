Allegany County health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and while the county saw a surge of deaths in November, it’s been more than a week since the last death was reported.
The 12 new cases puts the county’s total at 1,282 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 1,079 residents have recovered from the virus, although the county reports a confirmed 50 deaths — all but one having been residents of a long-term care facility.
As of Tuesday, a total of 902 county residents were in quarantine, up from 868 on Monday.
The county’s seven-day rolling average of positive tests for COVID-19 was listed as 9.3%, according to data compiled by the New York State Department of Health. The 14-day average for positive tests was 8.6%.
ACROSS NEW YORK, another 74 people died due to COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the confirmed total to 27,307. The number of people hospitalized rose by 233, with a total of 4,835 people in New York hospitals, the highest level since late May.
The number of people in hospitals has increased more than fourfold since the start of November, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
“As we continue to see the number of COVID cases rise in New York and across the nation, it’s critical that we not only remain tough and practice safe behaviors to limit viral spread, but that we also do everything in our power to ensure hospitals are prepared to handle a growing number of patients,” Cuomo said in a press release.
The governor has warned repeatedly of the dangers of overwhelming the state’s hospitals, and the state is now tracking hospital capacity across all regions on a daily basis.
Western New York overall was listed Tuesday as having 27% of its hospital beds available, with 501 total patients hospitalized. New York City had only 19% available beds; Long Island, 18%; and Central New York and Mid-Hudson, 25%.
Statewide, hospitals were 77% full.
The state ordered all hospitals to boost their available beds by 25% on Monday. Another 25% boost could follow if necessary, Cuomo said.
The state has yet to order hospitals to cancel elective surgeries, but it could, which would free up even more beds.
Cuomo’s office has stopped providing daily updates on the positive test rates inside the state’s coronavirus cluster zones, which includes most of Erie County and parts of Niagara County in WNY.
IN NEARBY Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 cases rose again with Tuesday’s reporting by more than 110 cases.
According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, McKean County had 59 more cases for 859 total; Elk County had 34 additional cases for 720 total; Potter County had 14 additional cases for 360 in total; and Cameron County had five additional cases for 37 total.
For the second week in a row, Cameron County is the only one in Pennsylvania that isn’t in the “substantial level of community transmission” for the virus.