Rec center skating

Skaters enjoy the 12 Days of Ice Skating in 2019 at the William O. Smith Recreation Center in Olean.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — The city’s ice rink is getting into the Christmas spirit again this holiday season.

The William O. Smith Recreation Center will host the annual 12 Ice Skating Days of Christmas, sponsored by various businesses and nonprofits, starting next week.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social