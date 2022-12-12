OLEAN — The city’s ice rink is getting into the Christmas spirit again this holiday season.
The William O. Smith Recreation Center will host the annual 12 Ice Skating Days of Christmas, sponsored by various businesses and nonprofits, starting next week.
Admission for each session is free and skate rentals are $3, Youth and Recreation Coordinator Kris Shewairy said, thanks to donations from area businesses and nonprofit groups. He noted the two-week period is typically the busiest for the rink all season despite many teams taking time off.
“For these sessions, we’ll see over 2,000 people — just these sessions alone,” he said. “We invite people to come down and have fun with family and friends.
“The Skate with Santa is Christmas Eve,” Shewairy said. The session, hosted by the Olean Rotary Club, will run from noon-2 p.m. and include free candy canes for participants.
The days and sponsors include:
- Dec. 19, 5 — 6:30 p.m., Olean Junior/Senior League Coasters
- Dec. 20, 5 — 6:30 p.m., Pulaski Club of Olean
- Dec. 21, 5 — 6:30 p.m., Olean Dempsey Club
- Dec. 22, 5 — 6:30 p.m., Olean City Firefighters IAFF Local 1796
- Dec. 23, 5 — 6:30 p.m., Southern Tier Realty
- Dec. 24, noon — 2 p.m., Olean Rotary Club — Skate with Santa
- Dec. 26, 5 — 6:30 p.m., city of Olean CSEA Unit 6202
- Dec. 27, 5 — 6:30 p.m., Olean Lions Club
- Dec. 28, 5 — 6:30 p.m., Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce
- Dec. 29, 5 — 6:30 p.m., Olean Sports Boosters
- Dec. 30, 5 — 6:30 p.m., Olean Area Federal Credit Union
- Dec. 31, noon — 2 p.m., RPJ Ready Print, Inc.
- Dec. 31, 4 — 6 p.m., Olean Moose Lodge No. 119
A news sponsor this year is the city’s CSEA union, joining the city’s police and fire unions in supporting sessions.
There will be no skating on Christmas Day, but those seeking a New Year’s Day activity can come out — at regular price — from noon-2 p.m. on Jan. 1.
In addition to the holiday special events, regular public ice skating will continue to run seven days a week outside of Christmas Day. Fees are $5 for adults, $3 for children or seniors, and $12 for a family of four. Skate rentals are $3 and skate sharpening is $6.
ALSO AVAILABLE are book passes for every regular activity, Shewairy said, including kid and adult public skating, skate and shoot sessions, skate rentals and sharpening services. Not only are they useful for users to buy, he said, but suggested they make good gifts for frequent skaters.
“You get 12 for the price of 10,” Shewairy said. “It adds up to quite a savings over a seven-month season. We’ve been selling quite a few of these.”
Books of tickets for ice skating are $50 for adults, and $30 for children or seniors; and for skate and shoot, adult pass books are $80, and child pass books are $60.
For school groups, skating parties can be held from noon-2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday each week. Admission is $3 per student with free skate rentals. For party scheduling information call 376-7465 (RINK). Rentals are also available for private birthday parties and other events.
Updates to the schedules will be released to the media, as well as posted online at www.cityofolean.org/departments/youth-recreation, www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec and on Twitter @Oleanyouthrec.