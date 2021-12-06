OLEAN — A tradition of open skating at the William O. Smith Recreation Center is coming back after a pandemic-related hiatus.
The 12 Ice Skating Days of Christmas — organized by the Olean Youth Bureau and Recreation Department thanks to donations from civic and business groups — will begin Dec. 19 and run through New Year’s Eve at the Rec Center ice rink.
“It’s usually a very busy 12 days, and we’re looking forward to seeing families out there,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the department.
Fourteen sessions will be held offering free admission for public ice skating. Those needing skates can rent them for $2 per session.
The dates and sponsors include:
• Dec. 19, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce
• Dec. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Olean Sports Boosters
• Dec. 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Way of Cattaraugus County
• Dec. 21, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Olean Dempsey Club
• Dec. 22, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Olean City Firefighters IAFF Local 1796
• Dec. 23, 5 to 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church
• Dec. 24, noon to 2 p.m., Olean Rotary Club
• Dec. 26, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Olean Lions Club
• Dec. 26, 5:30 to 7 p.m, Southern Tier Realty
• Dec. 27, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Olean Area Federal Credit Union
• Dec. 28, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Olean Moose Lodge #119
• Dec. 29, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Olean Junior/Senior League Coasters
• Dec. 30, 5 to 6:30 p.m., RPJ Ready Print, Inc.
• Dec. 31, noon to 2 p.m., Pulaski Club of Olean
The Christmas Eve session will also return the Santa on Ice event, with families getting to skate alongside the jolly old elf. Candy canes will be given out to participants after the skating is finished.
The sessions are just some of the many activities offered this winter at the center, Shewairy said, including skate and shoot sessions, learn to skate programs run monthly, and hockey games for the Olean Eagles high school team, and the St. Bonaventure and Alfred State club hockey teams.
The facility is also open for senior ice bocce from noon-1:30 p.m. every Thursday. The fee to play is $2 per person.
Rentals for birthday parties or school classes are also available. Call (716) 373-7465 to learn more.
The 2021-22 season marks the complete return of all activities at the facility. Shewairy said the response so far to reopening the ice rink has been very positive.
“We’re getting a lot of people,” he said, noting the city was only able to open the rink for the last four weeks of the 2020-21 season for public skating due to pandemic-related restrictions.
All facilities at the site are operational, Shewairy said, and there are limited restrictions in place.
“If you are not fully vaccinated, you must wear a mask at all times on premises,” he said, which is the same policy for all city-operated facilities.
For more information on the events, or other activities run by the department, visit www.cityofolean.org, or visit the department on Facebook or Twitter for daily updates.