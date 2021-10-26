OLEAN — There were 119 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Tuesday.
It is not a record for the pandemic, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said of Tuesday’s positives.
But, he said, “It is community-wide transmission. It is beyond substantial.”
The new cases Tuesday pushed the total number of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus to 8,078 since the first cases were reported in March 2020.
COVID patients are taking up about half of the beds at Olean General Hospital, Watkins said, as the hospital is nearing surge capacity. Olean General Hospital announced Tuesday that it was suspending elective surgical procedures until further notice.
“It’s all over” the county, Watkins said of new COVID-19 cases. “The cases are not from one particular place. We are trying to plug the holes to see if there are connections.”
The health department brought in additional contact tracers on Tuesday in response to the large number of cases. By comparison, there were 67 cases on Friday, 75 over the weekend and 30 on Monday.
“We’re going to debrief Wednesday to decipher where all the cases are coming from,” Watkins said.
“A lot of these cases are coming from various providers,” he said. “Some of the cases went back to Oct. 22. It was a large dump in the state system. They are still positive cases. We were sort of overwhelmed.”
Watkins said it is apparent the county is still on an incline in the number of cases. “We are going to have to buckle down and prepare ourselves for this. We’ve got to try to get more residents vaccinated and get the booster shots to others.”
About 49.4% of county residents are vaccinated.
Watkins urged residents to wear a mask indoors and in public to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.
Unvaccinated residents accounted for 83 of the new positive COVID-19 on Tuesday, while 37 of the new cases involved people who had been vaccinated.
The breakthrough cases are likely due to the more contagious delta variant and a waning protection from the vaccine after six months or so, Watkins said. That’s why it’s important for people to get a booster shot if they are in one of the approved groups including older residents.
“We’re asking providers if they can help us vaccinate more people,” Watkins said. “It would take some of the load off the health department. We are really in crisis mode trying to deal with the community. We are really overwhelmed.”
With 8,078 cases recorded as of Tuesday, health department staff are following 385 active cases including 38 people who are hospitalized. There are 688 in contact quarantine.
Of the 119 new cases, 67 were people from the southeastern part of the county. There have now been 4,005 residents from that part of the county diagnosed with COVID-19.
The southwest part of the county reported 26 new cases for a total of 1,474 since March 2020, the northeast reported 13 new cases for a total of 1,504 and the northwest had 13 new cases for 1,095.
The new cases included 62 women and 57 men. Women now total 4,316 COVID-19 cases and men 3,762 cases.
Tuesday’s daily positivity was 10.3% and the seven-day rolling average was 8%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.