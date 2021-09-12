Cattaraugus County reported one new death due to COVID-19 and 22 new cases on Saturday, while state health officials indicated that there were 19 new cases in Allegany County.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported that the 114th county resident to die due to COVID-related complications was an 84-year-old man.
There were 246 active cases in the county as of Saturday — the county did not release a COVID-19 update on Sunday — while there were 22 residents hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 691 residents were in contact quarantine.
Cattaraugus County’s seven-day rate of positivity in testing was 7.6%, which is considered high transmission.
Across New York state, there were 5,447 total positive test results out of 179,025 people tested on Saturday, for a 3% positivity rate. The state’s seven-day average was 3.22%.
Patient hospitalizations totaled 2,367 on Saturday, a decrease of 47 from Friday, while there were 519 patients in ICUs, essentially unchanged from the day before.
There were 29 new deaths reported on Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 55,891.
As of Saturday, the percentage of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose nearly 80% — the CDC’s percentage was listed at 81.4%.