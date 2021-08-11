OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department on Wednesday reported the 110th death of a county resident from COVID-19 since April 2020.
It was the first death from the coronavirus in more than a month, and comes at a time of increasing cases. The county also announced 13 new positive COVID-19 test results.
The victim was a 59-year-old woman who developed respiratory failure due to COVID-19 and was unable to overcome her illness, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.
Watkins said there have now been 5,866 county residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Health department staff are following 62 active cases, including three who are hospitalized and 313 in contact quarantine.
There have been 3,143 cases in the southeast part of the county, 1,126 from the northeast, 883 from the southwest and 714 from the northwest. Of the total, 3,132 are women and 2,734 are men.
One thousand of the cases, just under one in five, or about 17% of the COVID-19 cases have been people 19 and under. Another 17.1% included adults ages 20-29.
Watkins said Wednesday’s positivity was 3.6%, the seven-day rolling average was 3.1% and the 14-day average was 3.4%.
There are now 31,800 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 34,473 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 54.3% of the 18 and older population and 44.9% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.