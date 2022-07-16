OLEAN — Eleven recent area graduates received awards from the Dresser-Rand Employees Scholarship Fund, which is being administered by Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation for the first time in 2022.
The Dresser-Rand Employees Trust Association established the scholarship fund at CRCF to help continue their longstanding scholarship program for current and former employees of Dresser-Rand/Siemens Energy.
The Dresser-Rand Employees Scholarship is open to the children of employees of Dresser-Rand/Siemens Energy, regardless of high school. Employees must have been Olean-based employees as of February 2, 2022, with at least 12 months of service.
From Olean High School, Sara Thomas and Nya Martinelli received scholarship awards. Thomas received $5,000. Martinelli received $500.
Four Portville Central School graduates received awards. Kendall Artlip received $2,500. Christopher Stebbins received $1,000. Kaitlyn Buckvich and Samuel Korsa each received $500.
From Allegany-Limestone Central School, Jacob Brink received $2,500 and Kohl Carpenter received $1,000.
Nathaniel Cole, of Cuba-Rushford Central School, received $1,000.
From Wayland Cohocton Central School, Chelsie Mehlenbacher received $1,000. Gavin King, a graduate of Webster-Schroeder High School, also received a $1,000 award.
This year’s scholarships from the Dresser-Rand Employees Scholarship Fund totaled $16,500.
Thomas will attend Saint Leo University where she will study biology/biomedical and health sciences as well as business. Martinelli will study psychology at Roberts Wesleyan College.
Artlip plans to study radiology and sonography at Alfred State College. Stebbins will attend Jamestown Community College to begin his studies in cybersecurity. Buckvich will study athletic training/physical therapy at SUNY Brockport. Korsa will study architecture at Alfred State College.
Brink will attend the University at Buffalo to study electrical engineering. Carpenter plans to study computer engineering technology at the Rochester Insitute of Technology.
Cole will study mechanical engineering at Alfred University. Mehlenbacher will study veterinary technology at Alfred State College. King will also attend Alfred State where he will study CNC milling and manufacturing.
Donations can be made to Dresser-Rand Employees Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.