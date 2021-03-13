Cattaraugus County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as the county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus remained under 2%.
There were 86 active coronavirus cases as of Saturday, with seven county residents hospitalized with the virus. There were 488 residents in quarantine for confirmed or suspected exposure to COVID-19, while there were 92 in travel quarantine.
There have been 4,507 total coronavirus cases in Cattaraugus County in the last 12 months, with 4,324 recoveries and 90 deaths.
Another 6,600 people in New York tested positive for the virus Friday as 77 more people died, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported.
Those new cases are based on the results of 225,793 test results, or a 2.92% positive rate.
Across New York, 4,617 people were hospitalized. Of those patients, 953 were in intensive care, up 18 from the previous day, according to state data.
In the past year, 39,464 people have died in New York from the virus, according to state data.
More than 1.7 million people have tested positive in the state in the past year — one in 12 New Yorkers.