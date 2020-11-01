The Cattaraugus County Health Department on Saturday reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents, while Allegany County reported two new cases.
Cattaraugus County's active positive COVID-19 caseload was 112 on Saturday, as there were 352 residents who have recovered. Eighteen county residents have died from COVID-19.
Of the 11 new cases, nine are residents of the southeast part of the county — six women and three men. All but two of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 reported being in direct contact with another person who was infected with the virus.
One man reported having recently attended an event in Bradford, Pa., while a woman reported no travel and no known contact with someone positive for COVID-19.
Of the two other new cases, one is a young girl who lives in the northwest part of the county — her family reported she had direct contact with someone positive for the virus. The other case is a woman living in the southwest part of the county who reported no travel and no known contact with someone positive for COVID-19.
In Allegany County, the two cases reported Saturday is the lowest figure reported in daily updates in several days.
The county had 101 active cases as of Saturday, as 259 residents have recovered from COVID-19, while there have been nine deaths reported to the county's health department. (The Times Herald has received reports of 10 total deaths, including deaths in nursing and long-term care facilities.)
There have been 369 confirmed cases in the county since March. As of Saturday, 531 residents were in isolation/quarantine.
Western New York's positivity rate in testing on Saturday, 2.5%, was the highest mark in the state. The Mid-Hudson region, which has consistently been at or near the highest daily positivity rate for the past month, was at 2.2%.