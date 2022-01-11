Officials reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, bringing the total case count since the pandemic began to 7,791.
The state Department of Health reported one COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 140.
Allegany County Department of Health officials also reported a death, but it was unclear if it was the same death reported by the state. The individual reported, a 50-year-old woman, was the 89th recorded by the county.
State figures document deaths in state-licensed facilities like hospitals and nursing homes — which are required to file notices through an electronic system which is reviewed daily. The tally includes deaths at facilities in other counties, but does not include deaths at home or in hospice care. The county tallies all deaths occurring within the county’s borders, including deaths at home, but does not include deaths at facilities outside of the county. This information normally comes from death certificates, which can take several days to be recorded by county health officials. Typically, the county’s health department reports deaths several days after the state.
County health authorities reported that of the new cases reported through at-home testing, 10 were between the ages of 10 to 19, five were in each of the age brackets of 40-49 and 50-59, and four were reported among those under age 10.
Officials reported that the county’s COVID-19 dashboard will be discontinued on Jan. 17, with those seeking information encouraged to visit www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/.
State health officials reported 48.7% of county residents have received at least one dose — holding the dubious distinction of the lowest vaccination rate in the state since April 14, 2021. Among adults, 56.1% have received at least one dose. The county broke 45% of residents with a completed vaccine series on Tuesday.
“It is important to get your COVID-19 vaccination and/or booster now more than ever,” county health officials said. “We continue to see hospitalizations and serious illness as a result of COVID-19 among the unvaccinated population. The vaccines have been proven to reduce the incidence of hospitalizations and serious illness among those who are considered fully vaccinated.
For information on vaccines, visit www.alleganyco.com, see the Allegany County Department of Health Facebook page, visit www.vaccines.gov, or call the Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 for more information.