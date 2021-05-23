The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the 104th death due to COVID-19 on Saturday, the same day that the county reported zero new cases in a single day for the first time in many months.
The county reported only three new cases on Sunday, meaning there have been only six reported from Friday through the weekend.
The health department reported that the 104th county resident to die due to COVID-related complications was an 59-year-old man who developed respiratory failure.
County health officials reported there were 86 active cases of COVID-19 with 11 residents hospitalized and 466 in quarantine.
There have been 5,673 total COVID cases in the county since March 2020, with 5,482 recoveries. The seven-day for positivity in testing for the virus was 2.4%.
Health officials reported that nearly 38% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Across New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Sunday that the statewide positivity rate dropped to 0.77% on Saturday, the lowest since Aug. 29.
The state’s seven-day average for positivity in testing was at 0.92%, the lowest since Sept. 23 and marking 48 straight days of decline.
Cuomo’s office also reported that total hospitalizations on Saturday dropped to 1,335, the lowest mark since since Nov. 5.
There were 12 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday, increasing the reported total to 42.
“New Yorkers are ready for the new normal, and we’ve relaxed many restrictions that were put into place to protect the public health and adopted new CDC guidelines,” Cuomo said in a press release. “Continuing to successfully get more New Yorkers vaccinated is going to make or break the state’s COVID-19 response, and we need everyone who has not yet taken the shot to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today.”
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.53% Saturday — the third highest rate of the state’s 10 regions. However, just a few weeks ago WNY was recording by far the highest positivity rate of any region in the state.