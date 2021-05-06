OLEAN — The death of a 67-year-old man from COVID-19 Thursday brought to 101 the number of Cattaraugus County residents who have died from the coronavirus.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department said the man died of respiratory failure despite aggressive treatment.
It was the second death of a COVID-19 patient from the county this week. On Tuesday, a 91-year-old woman became the county’s 100th COVID-19 death.
The health department reported 11 new positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday. The total is now up to 5,464 cases.
The daily positivity was 3.7%, the seven-day rolling average was 3.6% and the 14-day average was 3.1%.
There were 21 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. The health department is also following 682 people in contact quarantine and 153 active cases of the coronavirus.
The 11 new cases included eight men and three women.
Six of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county where there have now been 2,946 cases.
There were also three new cases in the northeast part of the county where there are now 1,027 cases, two new cases in the northwest where there are 656 cases and no new cases in the southwest where there have been 835 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
There are 22,571 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 26,599 people with at least one vaccine dose. There are 43.9% of residents 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 34.6% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose, according to the health department.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.