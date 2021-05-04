OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported Tuesday the 100th COVID-19 death of a county resident.
A 91-year-old woman developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome her illness despite aggressive medical treatment, health officials said.
The county’s first confirmed COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man with underlying health conditions who died April 21, 2020. The number of COVID-19 deaths hit 50 on Dec. 31, and 100 on Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, there were 13 new COVID-19 cases reported — seven women and six men. The total number of cases rose to 5,443.
The daily positivity was 3.2%, the seven-day rolling average was 3.5% and the 14-day average was 3.1%.
There were 153 active cases, 711 in contact quarantine and 18 in hospitals.
The southeast corner of the county had the highest number of new cases, 7. The number of COVID-19 cases in this region is now 2,935, or 53.9% of the county total.
The northeast part of the county reported five new cases for a total of 1,022 and the northwest had one new case for a total of 651. There were no new cases in the southwest, where there have been 835 cases.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said there are now 21,890 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 26,379 residents, or 34.3% of the population, who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
The county plans to offer both the Moderna vaccine and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at back-to-back clinics Saturday at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College. A limited number of walk-ins will also receive the vaccine.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10