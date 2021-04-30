OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported its 100th death from COVID-19 in just over 12 months.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, did not say whether the resident was a man or woman, or where in the county the person lived.
The last COVID-19 death reported on Thursday — a 73-year-old woman — was the county’s 99th.
The county’s first confirmed COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man with underlying health conditions who died April 21.
The number of deaths hit 50 on Dec. 31, and 100 on Friday.
The number of residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased to 5,397. That is an increase of 28 since Thursday.
The daily positivity rating was 5.9%, the seven-day rolling average was 3.4% and the 14-day average was 3.6%.
The health department is also following 220 active cases and 735 in contact quarantine.
Fifteen of the new cases were men, who now total 2,518 cases, and 13 were women, who now total 2,879 cases.
Ten of the new cases were in the southeast part of the county, where there have been a total of 2,909 cases.
The northeast part of the county had eight new cases for a total of 1,013, the northwest had seven new cases for 645 and the southwest had three new cases for 830.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said 21,544 residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 26,141, or 34% of the population have had at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.