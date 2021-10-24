100th birthday

The activity staff at Cuba Memorial Hospital threw a birthday party for Dorothy Laborde, who turned 100 years old on Thursday. The party’s theme was roses as she receives roses from her granddaughter in Florida at least once a month. Dorothy’s daughter and son-in-law were able to celebrate with her. Dorothy enjoys dancing, playing bingo and pokeno, relaxing as she colors and watches TV, trivia, word search puzzles and crafts. At 100, she shares her spunk and love with everyone she meets.

