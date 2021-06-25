WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Rotary is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding in May 1921.
Nationwide, the Rotary started with the vision of Paul Harris. The Chicago attorney formed the Rotary Club of Chicago in February 1905 so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.
Over time, Rotary’s reach and vision gradually extended to humanitarian service. Today there are more than 1.2 million Rotarians participating in clubs around the world.
In 1921 the Wellsville Rotary Club was formed with the guidance of the Hornell Rotary Club. Its first president was E.V. Sheerer, who served from 1921-23.
The charter members of the Wellsville Rotary Club reads like a who's who of the history of the 20th century in Wellsville.
The charter members of the Rotary formed on May 4, 1921, were E. Willard Barnes Sr., Rockwell C. Boyce, Harry Bradley, Cy Connor, James A. Devore, Lawrence C. Duke, Lee Fassett, Frank W. Gent, Paul W. Hanks, Earnest C. Hornburg, Dr. F.E. McCarty, William R. McEwen, James H. McEwen, Harvey A. McEwen, J. Leonard Moore, J. Benjamin Murray, Al E. Nordin, Frank E. Richart, Fay L. Rockwell George B. Rooth Jr., Dr. E.V. Sheerer, Dr. Archie O. Smith, Elmer D. Spicer, Lewis H. Thornton and Frank M. Wall.
As it was then — and as it is now — Rotary's goal is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and in particular to encourage and foster:
• The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service.
• High ethical standards in business and professions. The recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society.
• The application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal business and community life.
• The advancement of international understanding, goodwill and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.
Over its 100 years of local and international service the Wellsville Rotary has supported a Little League team and several other youth sports, helped with other organizations to build a wooden community playground on Lagoon Field in Island Park, raised thousands of dollars for local scholarships, supported other community organizations and volunteered and worked with RidgeWalk.
The Rotary has sponsored trick or treat for UNICEF to help eliminate polio in this country and around the world, sponsored international student exchange programs, constructed a pavilion in Island Park, sponsored the construction of bleachers on the Allegany County fairgrounds and placed “Welcome to Wellsville” signs on the borders of the village.
The Rotary has also sponsored an annual Easter egg hunt and, more recently, collected backpacks for local school students and continues to be involved with a variety of local programs.
The Rotary helped start plans for the United Fund of Wellsville and helped to spearhead the drive for a new hospital building in the 1950s. Three of the hospital's original board members were Rotarians.
Over the years the Rotary has contributed to numerous communities needs such as cash contributions to victims of the 1972 flood as well as to local organizations including the David A. Howe Library, Jones Memorial Hospital, United Way, the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corp, Allegany County Arc, and more.
Since the 1960s the club has sponsored an Election Day pancake breakfast.
The club started the multiphasic blood testing program in 1973, which continues today. In commemoration of the Bicentennial in 1976 the Rotary Club purchased and erected a community bulletin board. Rotary also financed and installed two pocket parks with benches and in 1995 pledged to adopt Main Street for a month each year as part of the Chamber of Commerce cleanup project.
Rotary members marked the 100th anniversary by opening a 45-year-old time capsule at a reception in the library. The capsule contained articles about the Rotary from that time as well as well as newspapers from that era, photographs and memorabilia from the hospital and Great Wellsville Balloon Rally. The display is still on review at the library.
At the celebration attendees were asked what should be placed in the time capsule this time – masks received the greatest response. The time capsule is kept in the library near the display of arrowheads.
Mayor Randy Shayler proclaimed May 4 Rotary Day in Wellsville and recognized the club for all its activities over the last 100 years.
Throughout the year, Rotary members meet the first and third Wednesdays at noon at the Wellsville Country Club. After COVID-19 the club is resuming in-person meetings on July 7. '
The interim president is Barry Dunne. For more information call him at (585) 596-6602 or attend one of the meetings.