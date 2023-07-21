SALAMANCA — There are likely no area residents left who remember the fire that ravaged the Salamanca business district on the south end of Main Street on July 21, 1923.
It was the most disastrous fire in the history of the city and swept through the business and residential districts, leaving at least 400 people homeless, City Hall gutted and more than a dozen businesses including theaters and several big buildings laid to waste.
The damage was placed at between $500,000 and $1 million. In today’s dollars, it would be between $9 million and $18 million.
Starting from a bonfire at the rear of an abandoned roller skating rink between Race and Sycamore streets, the structure quickly went up in flames. The building was used for automobile storage and also housed the Beckwith paint and decorating shop.
This was never proven, however, as other persons claimed the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion due to the volatile qualities of materials in the paint store from Dietrich’s. Another rumor — never substantiated — was that an illicit moonshine still figured in the start or the spread of the blaze.
Flames followed a trail of oil to the gasoline tanks of a nearby garage. Explosions of gasoline in other garages in the business district and dynamite in a storeroom of the Walrath-Stevens building that adjoined the City Hall helped spread the flames throughout that structure. Along with falling electric wires, this made fighting the blaze hazardous.
At 103 years old, the late Theresa Banton of Salamanca talked with The Salamanca Press in 2013 and recalled the day of the massive fire. She clearly remembered her mother’s warning not to go near the fire, which was in full force.
“We watched the fire trucks come into the city,” she said. “A lot of them came from Buffalo and along the way. I remember that.”
AS THE CITY reeled from the fast-moving inferno, The Republican Press received accounts that the fire had already caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and was threatening the south-side business district and residences.
Within minutes, the fire spread to the Salamanca Milling Co. on Race Street and then to the adjoining business block on Main Street. It burned the old, wooden buildings lining the west side and, through sparks carried by the wind, jumped to the east side at the corner of Clinton.
Meanwhile, men throughout the Clinton Street neighborhood were spotted on rooftops brushing off any sparks that happened to land. One woman, Mrs. Lester Jacklin, was credited with saving the entire Benton Building at 20 Main St. She had an apartment in the building, and climbed through a skylight to brush off the sparks with her broom, ultimately saving the building even though it was at the center of the fire.
The blaze swept all of one side of Main Street and half of the other, from the Allegheny River to Broad and Clinton streets, destroying 20 businesses and 16 residences on Clinton, East and West Race streets as well as Sycamore Avenue.
According to The Republican Press, the Olean Fire Department was called soon after the blaze started when Fire Chief Mendel found his men could not cope with it alone. This fire was the first real test for the recently reorganized fire department, which at the time had only five paid men to answer calls. A volunteer company of 85 men — 20 in the west end, 20 in the east end and 45 in the central part of the city — had been called in earlier.
Sadly, firemen were not aided by the fact that water pressure that day was extremely low. One volunteer who didn’t want to be identified by name, said that firemen “might as well have been using garden hoses, the pressure was so low. We pumped directly from the river, but just couldn’t get up the pressure we needed.”
Other fire departments from Ellicottville, Little Valley, Jamestown, Bradford, Pa., and other places assisted them, but the flames and destruction continued. The fire had been burning for more than three hours when it was brought under control around 5 p.m.
ALTHOUGH there were no recorded fatalities, many people were overcome by smoke and heat, while others were bruised, cut and burned as the inferno swept Salamanca.
The two most bruised victims, however, were the city’s mayor, Henry F. McCann, and the fire chief, Asa Mendell. A scandal centering around charges of negligence on the part of the mayor and fire chief led to Mendell’s firing and McCann losing his bid for reelection.
McCann, only two months before the fire, had urged that the city dissolve the 200-man volunteer fire department and, in its place, create a five-member paid department to be supplemented with only 85 volunteers. While McCann later admitted he’d been negligent, he placed most of the blame on the city aldermen and fire company leaders.
Out of the charges of negligence came the demand to create a three-man fire commission – the forerunner of today’s commission. After an investigation into the incident, the commission decided blame should primarily be placed at Mendell’s feet.
Mendell, it was discovered, was not even in the city on that day as he took the day off to camp. It was further discovered some of the department’s equipment had not been put into immediate operation when the fire broke out because some of it had not been oiled or filled with fuel for several weeks. Chief Mendell never proved his innocence and left to take a fire position in Bradford, Pa.
But just as a phoenix is reborn in its ashes, the fire which caused a tremendous destruction and scandal is responsible for making way for the construction of many newer buildings on Main Street between the river and Clinton Street still standing today.