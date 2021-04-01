SALAMANCA — Ten staff members with 254 years of combined work were recently recognized by the Salamanca City Central School District as they prepare to say farewell this June.
Three teachers, four teacher assistants, two guidance counselors and one custodian make up this year’s retirees, who were honored with a plaque and kind words of thanks from administrators and Board of Education members in a ceremony during the regular school board meeting Tuesday.
Retiring with the most years at the district is custodian David Vaughn at 42.
Rich Pincocski, director of facilities and grounds, said Vaughn started at the district in October 1978, first working in the high school and then in every building in the district since.
“He’s been a real asset to the buildings and grounds department,” said Pincoski, thanking Vaughn and wishing him well in his retirement. “Everybody in the district knew Dave.”
Just behind Vaughn with 40 years in the district is Rich Morton, physical education teacher and Athletic Director since fall 2016.
High school principal Christ Siebert said Morton has been the face of the high school “for as many years as I can count” and has done it all. Morton was assistant Athletic Director for several years when Siebert was AD and the assistant high school principal.
“In the 40 years he’s worked here, he’s acquired more stories, more experience, more friendships and influenced more young people — students and athletes — than I could ever hope to,” Siebert said.
Siebert said Morton is organized, dedicated, hardworking, engaging, intense and someone you can always count on, and will be missed.
“Thank you for all the time and energy you’ve put in with our students and our community,” he added.
In the high school, retirees recognized by Siebert include teacher assistant Julie Morton (15 years), technology teacher Stephen Kew (14 years) and history teacher Grey Nannen (33 years).
In Seneca Intermediate School, the retirees recognized by Principal Nichole Beaver are teacher assistant Lynn Shearman (31 years), school counselors Mark Reid (20 years) and Elizabeth Newburg (33 years).
The two retirees from Prospect Elementary School recognized by Principal Gayle Pavone are teacher assistants Cheryl Bacelli (22 years) and Julianne (Studd) Haley (four years).
“To sum up their careers in a brief series of comments is something that is very hard for us because the collective experience we have with our retirees is in the hundreds of years,” said District Superintendent Robert Breidenstein.
Breidenstein said the untold interactions the retirees have had with Salamanca students and their families has left an indelible mark in this community, one that cannot be easily replaced.
“You’ve each left the impression for the district and we are deeply grateful,” he added.
Board President Theresa Ray said the retirees have given so much of themselves to the district, saying the board appreciates everything they’ve done.
“Thank you for serving the district in the way that you all have,” she added. “We’re going to miss you all.”
(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com)