A day after health officials in Allegany County warned that services could be overwhelmed by COVID-19, the county reported 10 new deaths caused by the virus and 30 new cases on Wednesday.
The 10 deaths pushed the total reported by the county Department of Health to 42 — although other sources indicate the number is 45. The great majority of the deaths in the county have occurred in nursing homes or skilled care facilities — the county's reporting on Wednesday did not include any indication where the 10 deaths occurred.
The health department has reported 33 deaths in the month of November, while the 605 cases of COVID-19 infection reported this month has the county approaching 1,000 total cases since the spring. The total stood at 974 on Wednesday.
New figures reported Wednesday indicated that 744 residents have recovered from COVID-19, while 957 residents were in quarantine or isolation.
The testing positivity rate on Tuesday in the county, as listed by the New York State Department of Health, was 9%, while the county's seven-day average as of Tuesday was listed at 3.5%. In addition to warning that hospital services could be overwhelmed, the Allegany County Department of Health has warned in recent weeks that parts of the county could be designated color zones by the state, leading to more restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
”(I)f we do not heed the warnings and advice from public health and the medical professionals, Jones Memorial Hospital and many other healthcare systems may not be able to provide the necessary care for those who need it,” officials said in a statement Tuesday.
Allegany County will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing at drive-up sites in early December.
On Dec. 2, rapid testing will be available 9 a.m. to noon at Wellsville Middle/High School. County residents must pre-register by calling (585) 268-9250 #4 by noon on Dec. 1.
On Dec. 3, rapid testing will be available 9 a.m. to noon at Bolivar-Richburg Middle/High School. Pre-register by noon Dec. 2. Call the above number for full details of the testing.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York state has seen "tremendous increases" of COVID-19 infections through the fall.
"We now have an added problem where we're going through Thanksgiving," he said in a press release. "Thanksgiving will be an added accelerant because people travel and there's more social activity. The more social activity, the more the infection rate goes up."
How much higher the numbers go after the holiday depends, the governor said, on how residents observe safety measures.
"The global experts have all basically been recommending the same thing, which is start to develop a winter plan," he said. "And that's what we're going to be doing, and as we do that, it's more important than ever that New Yorkers continue to show their toughness and keep practicing all the behaviors we know will help stop the spread."
The governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas — where the virus is spreading at the highest rates — is 5.28%, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.04%.
Erie County "orange zones," the second-highest level, had a seven-day rolling average of nearly 7% positivity in testing, while the county's "yellow zones" were at 6.7%. Erie County logged 685 new cases of infection on Tuesday.
Statewide, there were 2,982 patient hospitalizations, up 126 from Monday, with 461 patients newly admitted. There were 596 (+37) patients in ICUs, with 277 (+14) of them intubated.
There were 41 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday — the state's confirmed total for the pandemic was 26,482.