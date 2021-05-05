OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
That brought to 5,453 the number of county residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. There have been 100 deaths.
Six of the new cases were women and four were men.
Five of the cases were from the southeast part of the county, which now has 2,940 confirmed cases. Three new cases were reported in the northwest part of the county, where there have now been 654 cases and two new cases in the northeast where there have been 1,024 cases.
There were no new cases in the southwest, where there have been 835 cases.
The health department is following 152 active cases, 699 in contact quarantine and 19 who are hospitalized.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
In New York state, another 31 people died due to COVID on Tuesday, which brings the reported statewide death toll to 42,161. COVID hospitalizations fell 115 to 2,458, their lowest point since Nov. 21.
Over the last week, hospitalizations are down 659, ac cording to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
New York confirmed 2,463 new cases of the virus yesterday and reported another 165,597 test results.
“For people who say this is over, this is a creation of the media, this is a creation of the politicians, 31 people died yesterday,” Cuomo said Wednesday during a press conference in New York City.
Still, the overall numbers are encouraging, Cuomo said. He announced a plan to allow outdoor stadiums and other venues to welcome more fans if they’re vaccinated.