OLEAN — Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Friday.
Six people testing positive were vaccinated and four were unvaccinated,
There have been 101 cases in the first eight days of April. There were 411 cases in March, 1,161 in February and a record 4,739 in January.
In the days since the first cases in the county were confirmed in mid-March 2020, the county has recorded 18,224 cases and 247 deaths.
The southeastern part of the county where 46% of all the cases in the county have been recorded has 38 new cases this month and a total of 8,377.
There have been 28 cases in the southwest this month for a total of 3,627, 22 new cases in the northeast for a total of 3,609 and 13 new cases in the northwest for a total of 2,611.
Woman represent 9,543 of the cases and men 8,681 cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker for Cattaraugus County showed 55 cases in the past seven days through Thursday with a rate of 65.6 per 100,000 population.
There were three COVID-19 hospital admissions in the seven days ending Wednesday or 4.4 new hospital admissions per 100,000 population.
As the health department begins a new round of booster shot clinics, there are 51.3% of the population who are fully vaccinated and have one booster. There are 21,924 people who have received a booster shot.
The Food and Drug Administration and CDC have recommended a second booster shot for people 50 and older and those who are immune compromised.
Booster shots are also being offered at local pharmacies and physicians offices. Be sure to make an appointment first.
The health department is conducting a second booster shot clinic at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some walk-in slots are expected to be available.
The health department has vaccine and testing news on their website at https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the health department’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777. Additional clinics are expected to be scheduled soon.