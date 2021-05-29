OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while Allegany County reported only two cases.
In Cattaraugus County, there have been 5,698 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Health department staff are following 44 active cases, 223 in contact quarantine and 14 who are hospitalized with CIVID-19.
Friday’s positivity rate of testing — 0.6% — was encouraging as it was below 1% and slightly below the state’s daily average of 0.65%.
The county’s seven-day rolling average was 0.8% and the 14-day average was 2%. Seven of the new cases were men, who now total 2,6,56 of the cases and three women, who now total 3,039 cases.
There were four new cases reported in the southeast part of the county, which now leads with 3,061 cases, about 53.7% of all cases in the county.
The northeast part of the county had three new cases and now totals 1,086 cases, the southwest had one new case and now totals 857 cases, and there were two new cases in the northwest where there have been 691 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said there are 25,851 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 30,397 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 48.6% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 39.6% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, with the two new cases reported, there have been 3,571 total in the county with 3,474 recoveries and 86 total deaths.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.7%, according to state Department of Health data.
ACROSS NEW YORK, another 11 people died Thursday due to COVID, which brings the statewide death toll to 42,665. However, hospitalizations, new cases and deaths are all at their lowest levels in months.
Hospitalizations in the state fell 54 Thursday to 1,169, the lowest number since Nov. 1. A total of 304 people were in intensive care units, up four, and 178 were intubated, up one.
The state confirmed 937 new COVID cases Thursday and reported another 159,504 test results. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 0.59%, a new record low.
The statewide seven-day average positive test rate was 0.76%, down from 0.81% the day before.
