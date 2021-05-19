OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department announced 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 5,657 residents.
There were also 10 new cases reported in Allegany County on Wednesday.
Five of the new cases were women and five were men. There have been 2,637 cases involving men and 3,020 cases of women diagnosed with COVID-19.
The daily positivity Wednesday was 3.6%, the seven-day rolling average is 3.3% and the 14-day average is 3.1%
Twelve residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19. The health department is also following 119 active cases and 692 in contact quarantine.
There were seven new cases in the southeast corner of the county, where there have now been 3,045 cases, or 53.8% of the county total.
There was one case each in the other three corners of the county. The northwest now has 685 confirmed cases, the northeast 1,075 cases and the southwest 852 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said 24,194 residents have completed their vaccine series and 28,212 people have had at least one vaccine dose. That is 46% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 36.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Watkins, speaking to members of the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Human Services Committee, noted the health department’s partnering with schools to vaccinate students ages 16 and 17, as well as members of the public appears to be working well.
The public can make an appointment and come out and get vaccinated at the schools, he said.
Watkins said the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose in 21 days, is being administered.
Individuals 12 years of age and older who reside, work, or study in New York State are eligible to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. Appointments are encouraged, but a limited number of walk-ins will be available.
Upcoming school vaccination clinics open to students and the public are:
May 20 — 3-5 p.m., Franklinville Jr./Sr. High School Gym.
May 21 — 3:10-4:30 p.m., Ellicottville High School Gym.
May 24 — 2:30-4 p.m., Salamanca Senior High School Gym.
May 25 — 3:15-5:15 p.m. Hinsdale Central School Gym.
In his report to county lawmakers, Watkins said 180 students had been scheduled to be vaccinated at Pioneer Central School on Wednesday.
The schools may be the last phase of mass vaccinations for COVID-19, Watkins said. “We will be going to smaller PODS and vaccinate out of the health department offices and with a mobile clinic. We are still getting names and will be going to homes to vaccinate those who request it.”
Watkins said with 46% of those 18 and older, the county is still a long way from herd immunity. When the entire population is considered, about 36.7 percent of county residents have been vaccinated.
“About 25,000 have completed their vaccine series,” Watkins told legislators.
“I’m hoping we can convince the skeptics,” Watkins said. “Our job is to answer any questions our residents might have about the vaccines.”
Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville asked how many residents or people who contracted COVID-19 in the county had been vaccinated.
“It’s less than 1%,” Watkins said. The actual number is around 35 people. Those people who are vaccinated are still largely protected against serious illness or hospitalization, are mostly asymptomatic and do not seem to pass a large viral load to others.