ALBANY — Travelers from another 10 states must now self-quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said new additions to the quarantine list are Alaska, Delaware (which had been dropped from the list earlier this month but is now back), Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Virginia and Washington.
Minnesota was removed from the quarantine list, leaving a total of 31 states.
The full quarantine list now includes: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
The quarantine applies to any state with a positive coronavirus testing rate higher than 10 people per 100,000 residents or with an overall positive rate of 10% or higher, both based on seven-day rolling averages.
"As infection rates increase in 41 other states, our numbers continue to steadily decline, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our incremental, data-driven opening," Cuomo said in a press release. "(Monday), we had our lowest death toll since the pandemic began (2) and with no fatalities in New York City. While today's numbers are encouraging, we must remain vigilant."
The state requires all travelers entering New York to submit a form to authorities with their contact information, where they’re coming from and where they’re going. Travelers who don’t fill out the form risk a $2,000 fine and a court summons.
New York began requiring quarantines in June for travelers from states where the coronavirus was spiking. Cuomo has stated his concerns that rising cases in other parts of the country could eventually lead to a resurgence of the pandemic in New York.
Cuomo has said the state uses the forms to conduct some follow-up checks on whether travelers are completing the required quarantine.
The state has also been sending enforcement teams to airports to meet flights and ensure passengers from states on the quarantine list follow the rules.
Cuomo traveled Monday to Georgia, one of the states on the list, but said he would not quarantine when returning since he is exempt as an essential worker. The policy also includes an exemption if travelers are in a state on the list for less than 24 hours.
LIQUOR LICENSES SUSPENDED
The State Liquor authority suspended the liquor license of four bars and restaurants — three in Queens and one in Suffolk County.
The establishments ARE Brik Bar in Astoria, MIA in Astoria, Maspeth Pizza in Maspeth and Secrets Gentlemen's Club in Deer Park on Long Island.
Since the onset of COVID-19, the SLA has brought 410 charges against establishments for violating executive orders and suspended 27 licenses for violations.
Cuomo said bars and restaurants that ignore orders meant to limit social gathering represent a "dangerous situation" regarding potential infection.
He added "the bad operators will make it worse for themselves and everyone, so be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough."
2 DEATHS ON MONDAY
With the two deaths in the state due to COVID-19 on Monday — bringing the confirmed total to 25,058 — total patient hospitalizations were up slightly to 724 (+8 from the day before).
Newly-admitted patients totaled 60 (+2) on Monday. The number of patients in intensive care units with coronavirus was 163 (+5), with 91 (-2 from Sunday).
Of the 66,169 tests for the virus conducted in New York on Monday, 855, or 1.29%, were positive.
In Western New York, the percentage of positive tests increased from 0.7% on Sunday 1.6% on Monday, a relatively high mark for recent days.