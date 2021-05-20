OLEAN — Ten Cattaraugus County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the total number of cases to 5,667.
Five of the new cases were women, who now represent 3.025 of the total cases and five were men, who now total 2,642 cases.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department is following 117 active cases, 631 in contact quarantine and 12 residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said Thursday’s positivity was 2.4%, nearly three times the state average, which at 0.85%, dropped below 1% for the first time since Sept. 26.
The county’s seven-day rolling average was 3.2% and the 14-day average was 3.1%.
Watkins said there were six new cases of COVID-19 reported in the southeast corner of the county, where there have now been 3,025 cases, or 53.4% of the entire county.
There were three new COVID-19 cases in the northeast part of the county, where there have been 1,078 cases; one new case in the northwest, where there have been 686 cases, and no new cases in the southwest, where there have been 852 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said 24,483 residents have completed their vaccine series and 28,482 people have had at least one vaccine dose. That is 46.3% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 37.1% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Individuals 12 years of age and older who reside, work, or study in New York State are eligible to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. Upcoming school vaccination clinics open to students and the public are:
Today — 3:10-4:30 p.m., Ellicottville High School Gym.
May 24 — 2:30-4 p.m., Salamanca Senior High School Gym.
May 25 — 3:15-5:15 p.m. Hinsdale Central School Gym.