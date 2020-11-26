A day after health officials in Allegany County warned that services could be overwhelmed by COVID-19, the county reported 10 new deaths caused by the virus and 30 new cases on Wednesday.
The county reported 39 new cases of infection Thursday, pushing the county’s total since the spring to 1,013.
The 10 deaths pushed the total reported by the county Department of Health to 42 — although other sources indicate the number is 45. The great majority of the deaths in the county have occurred in nursing homes or skilled care facilities — the county’s reporting did not include any indication where the 10 deaths occurred.
The health department has reported 33 deaths in the month of November, while there have been 644 cases of COVID-19 infection reported this month.
New figures reported Thursday indicated that 773 residents have recovered from the virus, while 1,049 residents were in quarantine or isolation.
The testing positivity rate on Tuesday in the county, as listed by the New York State Department of Health, was 9%, while the rate Wednesday was 5.9%. The county’s seven-day average as of Wednesday was listed at 4.4%.
In addition to warning that hospital services could be overwhelmed, the Allegany County Department of Health has warned in recent weeks that the county could be designated color zones by the state, leading to more restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“(I)f we do not heed the warnings and advice from public health and the medical professionals, Jones Memorial Hospital and many other healthcare systems may not be able to provide the necessary care for those who need it,” officials said in a statement Tuesday.
Allegany County will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing at drive-up sites in early December.
On Dec. 2, rapid testing will be available 9 a.m. to noon at Wellsville Middle/High School. County residents must pre-register by calling (585) 268-9250 #4 by noon on Dec. 1.
On Dec. 3, rapid testing will be available 9 a.m. to noon at Bolivar-Richburg Middle/High School. Pre-register by noon Dec. 2. Call the above number for full details of the testing.