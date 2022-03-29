Cattaraugus County has only seen 10 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, according to county health department reports.
The county recorded six new cases on Saturday, none on Sunday and seven in the last two days — four on Monday and three on Tuesday.
There were 17 active cases in the county on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, cases have rapidly risen in Central New York, and the State Department of Health is monitoring the situation and urges people to remain vigilant against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their family and coworkers from serious illness or hospitalization.
“The recent increase in cases in Central New York highlights the need for everyone to remain vigilant, do their part and get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose when eligible, tested following exposure or when developing symptoms, and to stay home and isolate when sick,” said Dr. Mary T. Bassett, the state Department of Health commissioner.
“People should also feel comfortable wearing a mask if they choose to do so while indoors in public places, especially if they have a compromised immune system or are close to someone who is vulnerable,” Bassett added.