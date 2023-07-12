1 new Salamanca BoE member sworn in

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District welcomed a new face to its Board of Education at the annual reorganizational meeting Tuesday.
Christian Reiller took his oath of office to become the newest member of the school board after being elected in May. As a write-in candidate, he received 116 votes and will serve a five-year term until June 30, 2028.
Reiller thanked the board and school for their welcome, adding that he’s excited to be a part of the team. He also thanked those that came out to the polls in May and showed their support for him in the election.
“I’m trying to mitigate the learning curve as quickly as I can pick it up and learn fast,” he said. “I’m excited to be here for the next five years.”
Tracy Pacini, the only candidate who appeared on the ballot in May, was sworn in immediately. She received 171 votes, filling the remainder of an unexpired term plus a five-year term running until June 30, 2028.
Pacini said she’s enjoyed the couple months she’s been on the board so far and is looking forward to working with everyone during the next five years. “I’m so glad to be here, even though it’s been a short time,” she added.
Theresa Ray was reelected to the position of board president. She has held the position of board president since 2015 and has been a board member since 2009, when she originally began serving as vice president.
Kerry John was reelected as the board’s vice president for the third year in a row. He has been a board member since 2015.
Ray welcomed Reiller and Pacini to the board and congratulated them on their successful elections. She also thanked the board members for their confidence in John and her in their roles.
“It is an honor. Even if there’s no pay or stipend with it, I take the job very seriously,” she said. “If you have any questions and I can answer them I will, and if I can’t I’ll try to steer you in the right direction.”
John also welcomed the new board members — “you’re in for a fun ride,” he said — and thanked the board’s support in reelecting Ray and him to their officer positions again.