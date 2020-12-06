Cattaraugus County health officials reported one new death due to COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 61 new cases of infection.
The county health department said Sunday that the 32nd resident to die due to complications from the virus was a 71-year-old woman who developed respiratory failure.
On Saturday, the department reported that 36 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, while on Sunday the department reported 25 new cases. With the weekend’s new cases, Cattaraugus County surpassed 1,400 total cases (1,403) since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Sunday, there were 443 active cases involving county residents, with 23 hospitalizations. A total of 928 residents have recovered from the virus, while there were 613 residents in quarantine Sunday, along with 28 residents in travel quarantine.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate for testing for the virus was 7.1% as of Sunday.
So far, 859 of the COVID-19 cases in the county have been residents in the county’s southeast quadrant, or 61.2%. That part of the county logged 40 new cases over the weekend.
The northwestern quarter of the county saw 9 new cases over the weekend to increase its total to 143 (10.2% of the county’s total); the southwest saw eight new cases to increase its total to 199 (14.2% of the county’s total); and the northeast saw five new cases, pushing its total to 202 (14.4% of the county’s total).
County health officials continue to stress wearing a mask that properly covers your nose and mouth, social distance by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, wash your hands often with soap and water and stay home if you are sick — even if your illness is mild.
COVID-19 testing is available. For more information visit www.CattCo.org/Coronavirus or call 938-9119.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, health officials reported 46 new cases on Saturday, while no report was available Sunday evening.
The county’s total cases as of Saturday was 1,232, while 1,011 residents have recovered. There have been 50 confirmed deaths. There were 880 residents in quarantine as of Saturday.
For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call the county’s health department at (585) 268-9250.
IN NEARBY PENNSYLVANIA, as of noon on Sunday, McKean County had a two-day increase of 147 in its total cases of COVID-19.
The county has had one additional death, which brings the total to five deaths and 709 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
McKean County’s case count now surpasses that of Elk County, which has been suffering from the largest number of cases in the local area for some time. Between Friday and Sunday, Elk County’s case count increased by 68 to 681. The number of deaths in Elk County remains at 8, and 4,037 people have tested negative there.
In Potter County, the case count went up by 17 to 338 — 229 confirmed and 39 probable. While the less-populated Potter County has fewer cases than McKean and Elk, the positivity rate of Potter County was the second-highest in Pennsylvania on Friday. The number of deaths in Potter County remained at six.
In Cameron County, the total number of cases held steady at 32. Cameron County remains the only county in Pennsylvania reporting no deaths.