Cattaraugus County reported one new death due to COVID-19 complications and 50 new cases on Tuesday.
A 52-year-old woman was the 187th resident of Cattaraugus County to die as a result of the coronavirus. The the county health department reported there were 46 county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, while there were 610 active cases and 688 residents in contact quarantine.
There have been 10,715 total cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 12.5%. Western New York’s seven-day average was 11.1% and New York state’s was 4.87%.