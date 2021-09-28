Cattaraugus County on Tuesday reported another death due to COVID-19 — an 87-year-old man — and 38 new cases.
There have now been 121 county residents to succumb to complications caused by COVID-19.
There were 249 total active cases among county residents as of Tuesday, while there were 30 residents hospitalized and nearly 700 in contact quarantine.
Cattaraugus County’s single-day positivity was nearly 8%, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director. The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 5.3% and the 14-day average was 5.5%.
The county is closing in on 7,000 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 — the total figure stood at 6,958 as of Tuesday. There have been 6,589 recoveries.
In Allegany County, health officials reported that there were 100 total new COVID-19 cases reported between Sept. 20-26, increasing the county’s total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,139. There were 355 Allegany County residents in contact quarantine as of Sunday and there have been 93 deaths.
According to data listed by the state Department of Health, the county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 4.6% as of Monday.{/span}
In New York state, a total of 4,114 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, a rate of 3.05%. The state’s seven-day average remained at under 3% — it was 2.65% Monday.
There were 2,363 New Yorkers hospitalized for COVID-19, up 22 from Sunday, and there were 568 patients in ICUs, up four from the day before.
There were 31 new deaths reported across the state on Monday, increasing the total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 55,674.
“New Yorkers are still getting infected with COVID-19 every day, and the key to ending this pandemic for good is to increase our vaccination rate,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release. “We’re moving mountains to get the vaccine into our communities — particularly those that have low vaccination rates — and to the 12 to 17 age group. However, every eligible New Yorker should take the vaccine, and that’s how we’ll restore our state’s economy to full strength and build prosperity for everyone.”